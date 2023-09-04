TDB partners with Aloe Ecell to commercialize Aloe Vera-based batteries

In consonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary initiative, 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment), the Technology Development Board (TDB) is proud to announce its collaboration with M/s Aloe Ecell Pvt. Ltd., an innovative startup rooted in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This strategic alliance shines as a beacon of progress, seamlessly echoing the Prime Minister's call for sustainable practices and indigenous creativity.

TDB, unwavering in its commitment to support innovative solutions that resonate with 'Mission LiFE,' extends its assistance to Aloe Ecell’s project, "Commercialization of Eco-friendly-1.5V AA size Aloe Vera-based batteries." With a project valuation of Rs. 2.98 crores, TDB's substantial contribution of Rs. 1.91 crores as a soft loan amplifies the project's potential to drive eco-friendly innovation to new heights.

The start-up’s ingenious approach entails the creation of an eco-friendly 1.5V AA size battery, which may help in departure from conventional counterparts laden with heavy metals and toxic chemicals. Leveraging the inherent properties of Aloe Vera, Aloe Ecell has formulated an electrolyte that not only matches the performance of established market standards but also champions environmental responsibility. The company will create facilities for commercial production of primary batteries in Bundi, Rajasthan.

The core objective of the project harmonizes seamlessly with 'Mission LiFE's' ethos – to introduce lifestyle choices in harmony with ecological well-being. By spearheading the cause of eco-friendly primary batteries, Aloe ECell may contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment while addressing longstanding concerns tied to the toxic composition in conventional batteries.

The remarkable journey of Aloe ECell has already earned accolades, including the National Startup Award in the Energy Sector 2020 by Startup India under DPIIT, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, and the Global Winners 2019 award by Schneider Electric.

Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, emphasized, "Our collaboration with Aloe ECell Pvt. Ltd. epitomizes TDB's commitment to support sustainable innovation. This partnership signifies our dedication to supporting visionary projects that blend technological advancement with environmental stewardship. As the startup forges ahead bolstered by TDB's steadfast support, it exemplifies the capability of government-industry collaboration in shaping a more sustainable and prosperous future for our nation."

(With Inputs from PIB)