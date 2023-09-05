Left Menu

National Dementia support line & online clinic launched

The online memory screening aims to mitigate the stigma and encourage senior citizens to get an assessment to promote early diagnosis, it said. Twelve senior psychiatrists, neurologists and geriatricians are empaneled for the DemClinic and this service will be offered at a reasonable fee, it said.Dementia, a neurodegenerative brain disease, is a hidden epidemic affecting millions of elderly individuals in India.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:34 IST
National Dementia support line & online clinic launched
  • Country:
  • India

Dementia India Alliance (DIA) on Tuesday announced the launch of a support line, and an online clinic.

The primary objective of the National Dementia Support Line, which can be reached at 8585 990 990, is assisting individuals and families facing the challenges of dementia, the non-profit organisation said in a statement. The services include information, support and guidance, and promote timely diagnosis, intervention through online memory screening services. All services provided through the Line will be offered free of cost. The online memory screening aims to mitigate the stigma and encourage senior citizens to get an assessment to promote early diagnosis, it said. DemClinic is an expert-led cognitive assessment platform for the elderly. The initiative is aimed at supporting families and persons with dementia through post-diagnostic care and support. ''While there is a huge dearth of memory clinics, psychiatrists, geriatricians and neurologists in our country, this virtual platform is expected to help those with dementia and their families get timely diagnosis and expert advice for post diagnosis clinical management. Twelve senior psychiatrists, neurologists and geriatricians are empaneled for the DemClinic and this service will be offered at a reasonable fee'', it said.

Dementia, a neurodegenerative brain disease, is a hidden epidemic affecting millions of elderly individuals in India. According to DIA, the estimated dementia prevalence for people above the age of 60 is 7.4 per cent, with nearly 90 lakh Indians currently living with dementia. By 2036, the number of individuals with dementia will rise to 1.7 crore, the DIA claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023