National Dementia support line & online clinic launched

Dementia India Alliance (DIA) on Tuesday announced the launch of a support line, and an online clinic.

The primary objective of the National Dementia Support Line, which can be reached at 8585 990 990, is assisting individuals and families facing the challenges of dementia, the non-profit organisation said in a statement. The services include information, support and guidance, and promote timely diagnosis, intervention through online memory screening services. All services provided through the Line will be offered free of cost. The online memory screening aims to mitigate the stigma and encourage senior citizens to get an assessment to promote early diagnosis, it said. DemClinic is an expert-led cognitive assessment platform for the elderly. The initiative is aimed at supporting families and persons with dementia through post-diagnostic care and support. ''While there is a huge dearth of memory clinics, psychiatrists, geriatricians and neurologists in our country, this virtual platform is expected to help those with dementia and their families get timely diagnosis and expert advice for post diagnosis clinical management. Twelve senior psychiatrists, neurologists and geriatricians are empaneled for the DemClinic and this service will be offered at a reasonable fee'', it said.

Dementia, a neurodegenerative brain disease, is a hidden epidemic affecting millions of elderly individuals in India. According to DIA, the estimated dementia prevalence for people above the age of 60 is 7.4 per cent, with nearly 90 lakh Indians currently living with dementia. By 2036, the number of individuals with dementia will rise to 1.7 crore, the DIA claimed.

