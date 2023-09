BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says U.S. FDA Issues CRL For Ultomiris SBLA

AstraZeneca PLC: * UPDATE ON US REVIEW OF ULTOMIRIS FOR NMOSD

* FDA ISSUED A CRL REGARDING SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (SBLA) FOR LONG-ACTING C5 COMPLEMENT INHIBITOR ULTOMIRIS * CRL DID NOT REQUEST ADDITIONAL ANALYSIS OR REANALYSIS OF PHASE III CHAMPION-NMOSD TRIAL DATA INCLUDED IN SBLA SUBMISSION

* CRL DID NOT RAISE CONCERNS ABOUT EFFICACY OR SAFETY DATA FROM TRIAL * FDA REQUESTED MODIFICATIONS TO ENHANCE ULTOMIRIS RISK EVALUATION AND MITIGATION STRATEGY (REMS)

