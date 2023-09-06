WHO appoints Martin Taylor as new representative to China

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Martin Taylor as its new representative to China.

Taylor's appointment will help strengthen WHO's cooperation with China, which "will have a vital influence on the health and well-being of 1.4 billion Chinese people and beyond" in the coming years, said Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO's Acting Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

