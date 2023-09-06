Left Menu

Inditex's Zara to launch its second-hand platform in France on Sept 7

Spanish fashion retailer Zara will expand its service to sell, repair or donate second-hand clothes in France from Thursday, its owner Inditex said on Wednesday. Zara has also said 40% of clothing pieces will be made with recycled fibres by 2030 and it is backing charities such as Moda Re which manage textiles waste.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:47 IST
Inditex's Zara to launch its second-hand platform in France on Sept 7
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish fashion retailer Zara will expand its service to sell, repair or donate second-hand clothes in France from Thursday, its owner Inditex said on Wednesday. The service, which will be available through Zara's stores, its website and a mobile app, already exists for its British customers since last October. The company's chief executive Oscar Garcia Maceiras has said it will be launched in Germany also this year.

The company aims to extend the life of customers' Zara clothes, contribute to the reduction of waste and the consumption of new raw materials, it said in a statement. Zara has also said 40% of clothing pieces will be made with recycled fibres by 2030 and it is backing charities such as Moda Re which manage textiles waste. The company seeks to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and by 90% by 2040.

Zara is following other fast fashion brands such as its main competitor H&M in offering products for resale at a time when the global second-hand apparel market is growing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023