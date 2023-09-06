Left Menu

Business briefs

This motorcycle is positioned to be the flagship product for many global markets including India, Europe, LATAM and ASEAN, TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 20:34 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has launched Apache RTR 310 bike priced between Rs 2.42 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powered by a 312.2-cc engine, the bike will be introduced in domestic as well as international markets, the company said. ''This motorcycle is positioned to be the flagship product for many global markets including India, Europe, LATAM and ASEAN,'' TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said in a statement. The TVS Apache series recently crossed 50 lakh global sales milestone, becoming the fastest growing premium motorcycle brand in the segment, the company said. ****** MG Motor launches Astor Blackstorm edition MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has launched the Blackstorm edition of its mid-sized SUV Astor with prices starting from Rs 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The manual variant of the model is priced at Rs 14.48 lakh, while the automatic trim is tagged at Rs 15.77 lakh. ''As the whole country preps up for the upcoming festive season, we at MG Motor India, want to ensure that our customers feel extra special with Astor's latest limited edition -- Blackstorm,'' MG Motor India Deputy Managing Director Gaurav Gupta said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023