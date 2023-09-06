TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has launched Apache RTR 310 bike priced between Rs 2.42 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powered by a 312.2-cc engine, the bike will be introduced in domestic as well as international markets, the company said. ''This motorcycle is positioned to be the flagship product for many global markets including India, Europe, LATAM and ASEAN,'' TVS Motor Company Managing Director Sudarshan Venu said in a statement. The TVS Apache series recently crossed 50 lakh global sales milestone, becoming the fastest growing premium motorcycle brand in the segment, the company said. ****** MG Motor launches Astor Blackstorm edition MG Motor India on Wednesday said it has launched the Blackstorm edition of its mid-sized SUV Astor with prices starting from Rs 14.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The manual variant of the model is priced at Rs 14.48 lakh, while the automatic trim is tagged at Rs 15.77 lakh. ''As the whole country preps up for the upcoming festive season, we at MG Motor India, want to ensure that our customers feel extra special with Astor's latest limited edition -- Blackstorm,'' MG Motor India Deputy Managing Director Gaurav Gupta said in a statement.

