Yono app to be available in four more countries in next one year: SBI official

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 22:10 IST
Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) State Bank of India's mobile banking app Yono will be available in four more countries in the next one year, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Currently, the app is available in nine countries -- Britain, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Canada, Mauritius, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

''We will be expanding the global footprint of Yono across more geographies and streamline the user experience. The next in line will be the US, Singapore and Oman to begin with and over the next 12 months it will be available in 13 countries,'' Chella Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director - international banking at SBI, said.

He did not mention the 13th country where the app will be made available.

He was speaking at the Global Fintech Fest here.

On Tuesday, SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said the nation's largest lender, which is into the 217th year of operations, launched the app in 2014 and since then it has gone onto become such a runaway success that as much as 85 per cent of banking transactions are done through Yono.

Khara had also said the bank was working on the next generation Yono or Yono 2.0.

Meanwhile, Setty said that out of the 10 billion UPI transactions recorded in August, as much as 38 per cent was through the SBI network.

