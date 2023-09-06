Zoho crosses 10 crore users globally

Left Menu

Chennai-headquartered SaaS company Zoho said it has surpassed 10 crore users globally. Zoho has become the first bootstrapped SaaS company to reach the milestone, the firm said in a statement. This is an impressive milestone for any organisation, but its particularly sweet for us as a bootstrapped company that has never raised external capital, Zoho Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu said.

Chennai-headquartered SaaS company Zoho said it has surpassed 10 crore users globally. Zoho has become the first bootstrapped SaaS company to reach the milestone, the firm said in a statement. The company had crossed USD 1 billion in annual revenue in 2022.

Zoho said it has witnessed a 3-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 65 per cent in the upmarket segment in India. ''This is an impressive milestone for any organisation, but it's particularly sweet for us as a bootstrapped company that has never raised external capital,'' Zoho Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sridhar Vembu said. GRJ TRB TRB TRB

