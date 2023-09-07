Left Menu

PM Modi calls for rules-based post-Covid world order

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 07-09-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 09:10 IST
PM Modi calls for rules-based post-Covid world order
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for building a rules-based post-COVID world order and strengthening the voice of the Global South.

In an address at the annual ASEAN-India summit here, the prime minister also underlined the need for ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

India supports the ASEAN outlook on Indo-Pacific, Modi told the leaders of the grouping.

The prime minister described ASEAN as the epicentre of growth, saying it plays a crucial role in global development.

The 21st century is Asia's century. It is a century of all of us, he said.

It will be mutually beneficial for all of us to develop a rules-based post-Covid world order as well as efforts by all (Sabka Prayas) for human welfare, Modi said.

Modi said there has been consistent progress in ''our mutual cooperation'' in spite of the atmosphere of global uncertainty.

ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East policy, he added.

The prime minister also noted that the ASEAN-India partnership has entered its fourth decade.

ASEAN occupies a prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023