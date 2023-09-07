Left Menu

ISRO congratulates JAXA on successful launch of lander mission to Moon

ISRO on Thursday congratulated the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency on the successful launch of the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon SLIM. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency JAXA on Thursday launched a rocket carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe as well as the SLIM.

ISRO congratulates JAXA on successful launch of lander mission to Moon
ISRO on Thursday congratulated the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency on the successful launch of the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM). ''Best wishes for another successful lunar endeavour by the global space community,'' the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency also said on 'X'. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on Thursday launched a rocket carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe as well as the SLIM.

