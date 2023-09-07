UK minister says position on encryption not changed
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2023 11:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 11:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British technology minister Michelle Donelan said on Thursday that the government's position on encryption in the online safety bill had not changed, adding that it could force social media companies to take action as a last resort.
She made the comments to Times Radio.
