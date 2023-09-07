Left Menu

UK minister says position on encryption not changed

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2023
Michelle Donelan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British technology minister Michelle Donelan said on Thursday that the government's position on encryption in the online safety bill had not changed, adding that it could force social media companies to take action as a last resort.

She made the comments to Times Radio.

