Business brief

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday announced the opening of 125 keys WOW Crest, an IHCL SeleQtions hotel in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

''This hotel marks the debut of the SeleQtions brand in Indore, an important commercial city. With this opening, IHCL is expanding in Madhya Pradesh and will now have all its brands present in the state,'' IHCL executive vice president - Hotel Openings and Corporate Communications, Deepika Rao said in a statement.

With this addition, IHCL has nine hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Madhya Pradesh, including one under development.

