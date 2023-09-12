Cloud strategy driving business innovation, says report

Cloud is rapidly becoming the optimal business platform for innovation at scale with technologies like generative AI, according to a report by HCLTech Tuesday.

Also, more than half (58 per cent) of respondents mentioned that businesses have increased or are planning to increase investments in GenAI, the report based on a survey of 500 senior executives from business and IT operations from 17 industries and 11 nations in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region said.

Around 85 per cent of the respondents believe the increase in investment in GenAI is only possible with the right cloud strategy. Both IT leaders (86 per cent) and business leaders (81 per cent) agree that they closely collaborate with one another to discuss cloud strategy to unlock their potential to innovate.

HCLTech Global Chief Technology Officer & Head – Ecosystems Kalyan Kumar said, ''Cloud is rapidly becoming the optimal business platform for innovation at scale, however, many companies have yet to fully tap into its potential. This report offers a blueprint for developing the right cloud strategy to drive competitive advantage.

Notably, 73 per cent of the survey participants said that their business is only just beginning to unlock the potential of cloud. Nearly a third of the senior executives (32 per cent) said that a lack of alignment and collaboration between business and technology departments is an obstacle to achieving their business goals.

The report revealed that while 73 per cent of executives believe their companies are only beginning to leverage the potential of cloud, over 90 per cent recognise cloud's vital role in enabling rapid response to critical business events, strategic pivots and adopting leading-edge technologies like AI.

As high as 87 per cent of the respondents in the survey said that they would not have been able to make significant pivots last year without cloud. Businesses are relying on cloud to meet sustainability goals at 91 per cent, to work through pandemic-related staffing and supply chain issues (87 per cent) and mitigate the impact of rising inflation (77 per cent), showed the survey.

