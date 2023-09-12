Techno staffing organisation Diensten Tech on Tuesday said Siva Prasad Nanduri has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Nanduri will be primarily responsible for building, nurturing, and growing the company into the country's largest publicly-run IT staffing organisation, the company said in a statement. ''We are thrilled to have Nanduri joining us as the CEO of DienstenTech. His wealth of expertise, vast experience, and visionary leadership will drive our organisation to a new era of growth and unprecedented success,'' Diensten Tech promoter and founder of JK Tech Abhishek Singhania said.

