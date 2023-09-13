Left Menu

Digital Immortality: To Be or Not to Be? Dmitry Volkov discusses the future of human consciousness at The Philosophy Summer School in Italy

Vasid Qureshi | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 12:11 IST
Digital Immortality: To Be or Not to Be? Dmitry Volkov discusses the future of human consciousness at The Philosophy Summer School in Italy
Image Credit: tatchers.art

In August 2023, Dmitry Volkov, a Ph.D. in philosophy and the founder of the Center for Consciousness Studies (CCS), conducted The Philosophy Summer School on the topic “Metaphysics of Uploading” in Palermo, Italy. The main goal of the school as a biennale program of CCS is to create and maintain a global community of analytical philosophers.

 The primary topic of discussion this year was the exploration of whether artificial computational systems can possess human qualities such as consciousness, personality, and thinking. If they could, how would it affect our understanding of existence? And do we have reasons for our technological optimism?

"In the last few years, we have seen significant progress in the development of large language models and AI in general. This will lead to the emergence of artificial agents. But does it open a possibility for digital immortality? Some philosophers believe that human consciousness is some kind of software on the neural architecture of the brain. Maybe it can be uploaded to the silicon microchips? Maybe we can transfer ourselves to a more sustainable platform and transpass the limitations of our biological nature", - says Dmitry Volkov.

Read the full article about The Philosophy Summer School by following the link.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023