Left Menu

BofA Global Research expects hit to U.S. GDP growth from auto workers' strike

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 16:34 IST
BofA Global Research expects hit to U.S. GDP growth from auto workers' strike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

BofA Global Research warned a full strike by United Auto Workers (UAW) would likely have an about 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points impact per week on U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

Stephen Juneau, lead U.S. economist at the brokerage, said in a note on Tuesday that if the strike were to last an entire quarter, it could drag down GDP growth by 1.6 to 2.1 percentage points.

Juneau, however added, that it was unlikely the strike would last a full quarter given a finite UAW strike fund and previous strike records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023