Viacom18 to telecast India-Australia ODI Series, livestream on JioCinema * Leading media and entertainment firm Viacom18 on Wednesday said it will broadcast a three-match ODI Series against Australia from September 22 on its channels and livestream through its OTT platform JioCinema. Earlier this month, Reliance-backed Viacom18 announced bagging streaming and broadcast rights for all domestic and international cricket in India for five years from September 2023 to March 2028 for a consideration of Rs 5,963 crore. The first international series in the rights cycle will be livestreamed on JioCinema in 11 languages for free, said a statement from Viacom18. ''The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will give viewers a peek into inarguably the new home of Indian cricket and with that responsibility, we will continue to bring the paradigm shift in the way sports is consumed,'' Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj said. ***** Panasonic Launches New NPM-G Series SMT Machines in India * Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions India, an arm of Panasonic Life Solutions India, on Wednesday announced the launch of NPM-G Series Surface Mount Technology (SMT) machines, NPM-GH and NPM-GP, for Indian manufacturers. ''India is poised to become the next global manufacturing hub. Aligned with this vision, we are excited to introduce the state-of-the-art NPM-G series SMT machines,'' Manish Sharma, Chairman of Panasonic Life Solutions India and South Asia, said. These innovative solutions will empower original equipment manufacturers with enhanced autonomous capabilities for assembling printed circuit boards and enable them to scale their operations and make world-class products here in India, he said. **** Citibank India launches work from home option for 12 months after maternity leave * Citibank has started a work from home option for its employees for a period of up to 12 months at the end of their maternity leave of 26 weeks. Additionally, on need basis, a woman employee can request 3 months of work from home in the last trimester of pregnancy, subject to review and approvals, the bank said in a statement. This potentially provides a cumulative period of 21 months of working from home for expecting/new mothers, it said.

