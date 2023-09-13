Former TransUnion CIBIL Chairman M V Nair joins Credgenics as advisor * Loan collection and debt recovery platform Credgenics on Wednesday said it has appointed M V Nair, former Chairman of TransUnion CIBIL and the ex-Chairman and MD of Union Bank of India, as its advisor. With a career spanning over three decades, Nair had a six-year stint as Chairman and Managing Director of Union Bank of India and a one-year as CMD at Dena Bank, Credgenics said in a statement. Nair also served as Chairman of the Indian Banks' Association, it added. **** IT staffing company DTL appoints Siva Prasand Nanduri as CEO * Techno Staffing Organisation Diensten Tech Ltd has appointed former Chief Business Officer of TeamLease Digital Siva Prasad Nanduri as its CEO.

Nanduri has over 24 years of experience in companies like TeamLease Digital, eCentricHR, and Adecco, a statement by Diensten Tech Ltd said. **** NatWest Group India appoints Anil Puttegowda as Head of Strategy for Int'l hubs * NatWest Group India has appointed Anil Puttegowda as the new Head of Strategy and Transformation for International Hubs. He will be based out of the company's Bengaluru office. Anil brings three decades of experience in growing technology organisations and has previously served in senior leadership positions at J P Morgan Chase & Co, ANZ, and the erstwhile Bank of America Merrill Lynch. ***** ASK Property Fund to invest Rs 225 cr in Pune project in partnership with Kumar Realty * ASK Property Fund on Wednesday announced a Rs 225 crore investment into an upcoming project at Pune's Hinjewadi, in partnership with Kumar Realty. The investment has been done from the recently raised ASK Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund IV, according to a statement.

