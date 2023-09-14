Hapag-Lloyd CEO: counter offer for HHLA would not be in our interest

Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said on Thursday that it would not be in the container shipper's interest to make an offer for HHLA after Swiss-based logistics giant MSC submitted its own bid for a stake in the company.

Speaking to Reuters in an interview, Habben Jansen said that as a result of MSC's bid, Hapag-Lloyd could reduce its transport to Central Europe through Hamburg to about 70 or 80% of current volumes.

On Wednesday, MSC, the world's biggest container shipping company, offered to buy almost half of the main operator of Hamburg port in a deal that could be worth nearly 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion).

