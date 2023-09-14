Hapag-Lloyd CEO: counter offer for HHLA would not be in our interest
- Country:
- Germany
Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said on Thursday that it would not be in the container shipper's interest to make an offer for HHLA after Swiss-based logistics giant MSC submitted its own bid for a stake in the company.
Speaking to Reuters in an interview, Habben Jansen said that as a result of MSC's bid, Hapag-Lloyd could reduce its transport to Central Europe through Hamburg to about 70 or 80% of current volumes.
On Wednesday, MSC, the world's biggest container shipping company, offered to buy almost half of the main operator of Hamburg port in a deal that could be worth nearly 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Habben Jansen
- Central Europe
- Swiss
- Hamburg
- Rolf Habben Jansen
- Hapag-Lloyd
- HHLA
ALSO READ
UBS to cut 3000 Swiss jobs as it slashes costs by $10 bln
UBS' Swiss job cuts to be carried out with good social plan, union says
After Credit Suisse takeover, UBS begins cost drive by axing 3,000 Swiss jobs
Swiss govt sees no major impact on labour market from Credit Suisse merger
BRIEF-UBS CEO: No Plans Spin Off Combined Swiss Bank In Future