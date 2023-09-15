Left Menu

Athletics-Cross country worlds moved from Croatia due to insufficient preparations

The championships were set to be held in Medulin and Pula. "World Athletics believes that preparations have not advanced sufficiently for Medulin and Pula to host the event on Feb. 10 next year, as scheduled," the governing body said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:48 IST
Athletics-Cross country worlds moved from Croatia due to insufficient preparations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Croatia will no longer host next year's world cross country championships, after World Athletics on Friday said preparations for the event had not "advanced sufficiently". The championships were set to be held in Medulin and Pula.

"World Athletics believes that preparations have not advanced sufficiently for Medulin and Pula to host the event on Feb. 10 next year, as scheduled," the governing body said in a statement. "However, World Athletics is in advanced negotiations with an alternative host in Europe with a view to staging the event in March 2024. The new host will be announced before the end of September."

The Croatian Athletics Federation could not immediately be reached for comment. This year's World Athletics Cross Country Championships were held in February in Bathurst, Australia, while the next edition will take place in Tallahassee, Florida (2026).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023