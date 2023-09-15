Left Menu

Belgium urges Apple to update iPhone 12 software across EU- minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 19:56 IST
Belgium's state secretary for digitalisation said on Friday he had asked Apple to upgrade the iPhone 12 software across EU countries, adding however that based on a preliminary review by the Belgian regulator the handset presents no danger to users. Mathieu Michel said in a statement that while a review of the phone by the IBPT regulator was still underway, the first results were "reassuring" and there was no need for a recall of the phone in Belgium.

Belgium said on Thursday it would review potential health risks linked to Apple's iPhone 12, raising the prospect that more European countries might ban the model after France ordered a halt to sales due to breaches of radiation exposure limits.

