Redington Ltd to offer latest range of iPhones, Apple watch series pan India

Information technology solutions provider Redington Ltd would offer the latest range of iPhone and Apple Watch series across the country, the company said on Saturday.

Redington Ltd has partnered with private sector HDFC Bank for cashback offers to customers preferring to purchase the latest smartphones from Cupertino-based company, a press release here said.

The iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max would be offered in 7,000 retail locations across the country.

Besides the smartphones, Redington said it would also retail the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 also available in over 2,800 retail locations across the country.

Customers are instructed to visit www.indiaistore.com for pricing and availability of the smartphones and the Apple Watch series, the release added.

