Left Menu

Pakistan Lures Apple: New Incentives for iPhone Manufacturing and Export

Pakistan has agreed to provide incentives to Apple for starting iPhone manufacturing and refurbishment for re-export. A new framework includes an 8% performance incentive and discounted land rates. The government expects $100 million from refurbished iPhones' first-year re-export and aims to increase local parts usage and investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:01 IST
Pakistan Lures Apple: New Incentives for iPhone Manufacturing and Export
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is set to offer incentives to American technology giant Apple to kickstart iPhone manufacturing and refurbishment within its borders, reports The Express Tribune on Thursday.

Apple has committed to refurbishing iPhones in Pakistan for re-export under a freshly proposed framework. The Pakistani government anticipates generating $100 million from re-exporting refurbished iPhones within the first year.

The initiative encompasses discounted land, an 8% performance incentive, and aims to refurbish older iPhone models. This framework mirrors Apple's previous expansion moves in Indonesia, Malaysia, and India and seeks to enhance local industry skills and manufacturing capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026