Pakistan Lures Apple: New Incentives for iPhone Manufacturing and Export
Pakistan has agreed to provide incentives to Apple for starting iPhone manufacturing and refurbishment for re-export. A new framework includes an 8% performance incentive and discounted land rates. The government expects $100 million from refurbished iPhones' first-year re-export and aims to increase local parts usage and investments.
Pakistan is set to offer incentives to American technology giant Apple to kickstart iPhone manufacturing and refurbishment within its borders, reports The Express Tribune on Thursday.
Apple has committed to refurbishing iPhones in Pakistan for re-export under a freshly proposed framework. The Pakistani government anticipates generating $100 million from re-exporting refurbished iPhones within the first year.
The initiative encompasses discounted land, an 8% performance incentive, and aims to refurbish older iPhone models. This framework mirrors Apple's previous expansion moves in Indonesia, Malaysia, and India and seeks to enhance local industry skills and manufacturing capacity.
