Left Menu

Britain and Italy secure their places in Davis Cup Final 8

Czech Republic and Serbia had already secured the top two places in the group.The Netherlands lost 2-1 to host Croatia in Split in Group D.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 18-09-2023 09:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 09:51 IST
Britain and Italy secure their places in Davis Cup Final 8
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain secured its place in the Final 8 of the Davis Cup with a tense 2-1 win over France, when Italy also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Dan Evans got Britain off to a winning start by rallying to beat Arthur Fils 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, before Ugo Humbert leveled the tie for France with a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-5 win over Cameron Norrie.

It meant the French could still progress with a win in the doubles, but Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points to outlast Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 1-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) in a match that lasted almost three hours.

Britain topped Group B ahead of already qualified Australia and will play in the Final 8 in the southern Spanish city of Malaga in November.

Italy joined defending champion Canada in advancing from Group A with Matteo Arnaldi winning the opening match in Bologna, where Italy beat Sweden 2-1. The Italians needed to win only one match to be sure of finishing ahead of Chile.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina claimed their first Davis Cup wins as Spain defeated South Korea 2-1 in Valencia in Group C. Czech Republic and Serbia had already secured the top two places in the group.

The Netherlands lost 2-1 to host Croatia in Split in Group D. But the Dutch were already assured of progress along with Finland, which eliminated the United States on Saturday.

The draw for the Final 8 will take place Tuesday in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023