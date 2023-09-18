Left Menu

BLS International, PSB Alliance partner to offer advanced doorstep banking services

Global tech-enabled services firm BLS International on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with PSB Alliance, a prominent company formed by public sector banks PSBs, to provide advanced doorstep banking services DSB.Under the partnership, BLS Internationals expertise and cutting-edge technology will facilitate doorstep banking services for PSBs, it added. It is further projected to cater to an estimated customer transaction count of 11.7 million.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:16 IST
Global tech-enabled services firm BLS International on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with PSB Alliance, a prominent company formed by public sector banks (PSBs), to provide advanced doorstep banking services (DSB).

Under the partnership, BLS International's expertise and cutting-edge technology will facilitate doorstep banking services for PSBs, it added. The initial rollout will be in 58 cities, with plans for a seamless expansion to all regions and the company is committed to elevate customer experience and accessibility to all the 12 public sector banks under the PSB Alliance, it added.

''This collaboration is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in the way banking services are available in the country. The partnership reflects a commitment to stay at the forefront of this transformation and offer cutting-edge services that meet the needs of today's tech-savvy and diverse customer base.

''The DSB will not only enhance customer convenience but also align with the nation's vision of promoting financial inclusion,'' BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

Under the terms of the three-year contract, BLS International will offer all basic banking services, along with the assistance of service providers in the selected 100 centres. It is further projected to cater to an estimated customer transaction count of 11.7 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

