Microsoft's chief product exec to step down. Panos Panay was behind Surface devices and Windows 11

A top product executive at Microsoft who launched its Surface line of computers and Windows 11 is leaving the company. Panos Panay is stepping down after nearly 20 years at Microsoft, most recently as chief product officer, according to a staff memo Monday.

PTI | Redmond | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:39 IST
Another longtime executive, Yusuf Mehdi, will take lead on the Windows and Surface businesses and products, Jha said. The note said Panay would be helping with the transition.

Another longtime executive, Yusuf Mehdi, will take lead on the Windows and Surface businesses and products, Jha said. The note said Panay would be helping with the transition.

