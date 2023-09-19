Left Menu

Google to integrate Bard with other Google apps, results in more languages

These extensions are enabled by default, and you can disable them any time, Google said.With permission, you can enable Bard to interact with information from your Gmail, Docs and Drive so you can find, summarise and answer questions across your personal content.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:06 IST
Google to integrate Bard with other Google apps, results in more languages
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Search engine Google has said it is opening up access to AI-powered chatbot Bard while integrating it with Google apps such as Maps, Docs and Drive and offering results in more languages and countries.

Touted as Google's answer to open-source GenAI platform ChatGPT, Google said Bard is now available in languages and countries worldwide. Users can collaborate on creative projects, start in one language and continue in up to over 40 languages and countries.

Bard will be able to interact with information from Gmail, Docs and Google Drive to find, summarise and answer questions across personal content.

Google is also integrating real-time info from Maps, YouTube, Hotels and Flights - expanding Bard's capabilities by pulling in information from the Google apps and services. These extensions are enabled by default, and you can disable them any time, Google said.

''With permission, you can enable Bard to interact with information from your Gmail, Docs and Drive so you can find, summarise and answer questions across your personal content. Your Google Workspace data won’t be used to train Bard’s public model and you can disable it any time,'' the company said.

Google said it is making these features available in English and will be bringing it to other languages soon.

Bard will also be able to develop creative strategies, formulate points of view, create programs that are case-insensitive (where it does not matter if the text is capital or small), create interview questions with talking points, and so on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023