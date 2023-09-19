Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab's latest mission ends abruptly after lift-off, shares tank

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Rocket Lab's latest mission ends abruptly after lift-off, shares tank

Shares of Rocket Lab USA slumped around 26% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the space company's latest mission ended about 2-1/2 minutes following launch due to an undisclosed issue. The company expects to revise its third-quarter revenue forecast in the coming days and will postpone its next mission, which was scheduled before the end of the third quarter, it said on Tuesday.

