Left Menu

International Criminal Court reports cybersecurity 'incident'

The court said in its statement that it was continuing to "analyse and mitigate the impact of this incident" with the assistance of the Dutch government. It said it was also taking steps to strengthen its cybersecurity.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:01 IST
International Criminal Court reports cybersecurity 'incident'

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday said it had detected unusual activity on its information systems at the end of last week.

"Immediate measures were adopted to respond to this cybersecurity incident and to mitigate its impact," the ICC said in a statement. A spokesperson for the court said they could not comment on matters such as how the hack took place, to what extent operations were impacted or who might be behind it.

The ICC is the permanent war crimes tribunal in The Hague, established in 2002 to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity. The court said in its statement that it was continuing to "analyse and mitigate the impact of this incident" with the assistance of the Dutch government.

It said it was also taking steps to strengthen its cybersecurity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023