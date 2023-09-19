Left Menu

Tatjana Maria and Lucia Bronzetti advance to the second round at the Guangzhou Open

PTI | Guangzhou | Updated: 19-09-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 20:05 IST
Tatjana Maria and Lucia Bronzetti advance to the second round at the Guangzhou Open
Third-seeded Tatjana Maria advanced to the second round of the Guangzhou Open by beating Philippine qualifier Alexandra Eala 6-3, 6-0 on Tuesday.

Maria will next meet Chinese wild-card Zhuoxuan Baiin. Zhuoxuan, who beat Despina Papamichail 6-3, 7-5, was among three Chinese players to win in the first round.

Wang Xiyu defeated Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-3 and will next take on Diana Shnaider in the second round, while Yuan Yue beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Other winners included fourth-seeded Lucia Bronzetti, Daria Saville and Moyuka Uchijima.

