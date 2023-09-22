Left Menu

India beat Australia by 5 wickets in first ODI of three-match series

Opening the batting, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad hit fine half-centuries to guide India to a five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Friday. Chasing a target of 277, Gill slammed 74 off 63 balls, while Gaikwad made 71 off 77 as India overhauled the target with eight balls to spare, reaching 281 for five.

PTI | Mohali | Updated: 22-09-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 21:51 IST
Opening the batting, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad hit fine half-centuries to guide India to a five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Friday. Chasing a target of 277, Gill slammed 74 off 63 balls, while Gaikwad made 71 off 77 as India overhauled the target with eight balls to spare, reaching 281 for five. Skipper KL Rahul (58 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) also struck fifties each.

Earlier sent into bat, Australia were all out for 276 in 50 overs.

David Warner made 52, while Steve Smith contributed 41 and lower down the batting order, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis chipped in with 45.

Pacer Mohammed Shami was the pick of Indian bowling, returning with 5/51.

Brief scores: Australia: 276 all out in 50 overs (David Warner 52, Steve Smith 41, Josh Inglis 45; Mohammed Shami 5/51).

India: 281/5; 48.4 overs (Shubman Gill 74, Ruturaj Gaikwad 71, KL Rahul 58 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 50; Adam Zampa 2/57).

