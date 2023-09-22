Left Menu

Telegram update brings stories in Channels, better login alerts and more

22-09-2023
Telegram update brings stories in Channels, better login alerts and more
Telegram channels will soon be able to post stories, thanks to the new boost system that allows users to grant their favourite channels the ability to post stories by giving them boosts.

Premium users will be able to give one boost to any channel. Channels level up as they gain more boosts and for each level, they can post one additional story per day to their subscribers' story feeds.

Channels can ask their subscribers for boosts using a special link and also see how many they need to level up, go to Channel Info > More > Statistics > Boosts.

With the latest update, Telegram is also introducing reaction stickers in stories. The feature allows both users and channels to add reaction stickers and viewers will be able to respond with even more emoji in just one tap. Premium users are able to add up to 5 reactions to each story while others can add 1 reaction sticker.

Further, Telegram has introduced the View Once setting for self-destructing media. You can choose how long your photo or video will be visible after opening - from View Once to 30 seconds. View-Once media is permanently deleted from the chat when the receiver opens it.

Furthermore, new login alerts make notifications even more noticeable. The alert will appear at the top of your chat list, with the option to instantly secure your account in case you didn't log in to a new device.

