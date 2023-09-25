Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announces the launch of Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 20 mg and 30 mg in the U.S. market

Left Menu

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the launch of Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 20 mg and 30 mg, a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Cardene Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc. in the U.S. market.

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the launch of Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 20 mg and 30 mg, a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Cardene Capsules, 20 mg and 30 mg, of Chiesi USA, Inc. in the U.S. market. The product will be marketed by Burel Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules USP are indicated for the management of patients with chronic stable angina (effort-associated angina) and for the treatment of hypertension.

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has been granted a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) designation for Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 20 mg and 30 mg. Therefore, with this approval, Senores is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity upon commercial marketing. ''We are pleased to announce the commercial launch of Nicardipine Hydrochloride Capsules in the U.S. through our marketing partner,'' stated Dhananjay Barot, Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ''At Senores, the pursuit for better healthcare drives our actions. With this launch and an ever-expanding product portfolio, we envision a healthier tomorrow,'' stated Swapnil Shah, Managing Director, Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited.

About Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Georgia, USA is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. market. The company has more than 20 products commercially launched or filed with the USFDA.

For more information about Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc., please visit www.senorespharma.com Senores Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

