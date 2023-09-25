IIT Madras' Centre for Responsible AI, Ericsson team up for joint research

Indian Institute of Technology Madras' Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) on Monday announced that it is partnering with Ericsson for joint research in responsible artificial intelligence space. To mark the occasion, a symposium on responsible AI for networks of the future was organised, where leaders from Ericsson Research and IIT Madras participated to discuss developments and advancements in the field of responsible AI, according to a release.

''During the event held at the IIT Madras campus today, Ericsson signed an agreement to partner with CeRAI as a 'Platinum Consortium Member' for five years,'' the release said.

Under the pact, Ericsson Research will support and participate in all research activities at CeRAI.

AI research is of high importance to the telecom equipment maker as the 6G networks would be autonomously driven by AI algorithms, according to the release.

