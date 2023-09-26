Left Menu

LG achieves 6G milestone with record 500-meter wireless data transmission

LG achieves 6G milestone with record 500-meter wireless data transmission
In a test conducted jointly with LG U+ in Seoul, LG Electronics has achieved a milestone - successful wireless transmission and reception of 6G terahertz (THz) data over 500 meters. The test, which took place at LG Science Park in Magok, Seoul, earlier this month, takes the company one step closer to commercializing 6G THz communications.

In this test, LG not only increased the wireless transmission and reception distance to 500 meters - the longest distance recorded in any 6G test conducted in an outdoor, urban area to date – but also verified the usability of 6G in various real-world communication scenarios, including building-to-building, building-to-ground terminal and ground-to-ground terminals.

"We will continue to cooperate with research institutions and tech companies, and conduct our own advanced R&D, to dominate 6G standard technology and solidify our technological leadership in this important field," said Dr. Kim Byoung-hoon, CTO and executive vice president of LG Electronics.

This 6G milestone follows LG's successful 2022 test, when the company sent and received 6G THz data wirelessly over a distance of 320 meters outdoors at the Fraunhofer Heinrich-Hertz Institute in Berlin, Germany.

Commercialization of 6G technology is slated for 2029. LG will share its key achievements in 6G technology development at the upcoming "LG 6G Tech Festa". The event, scheduled for October 2023, will be co-hosted by LG U+.

