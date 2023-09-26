Left Menu

Infosys collaborates with Microsoft for generative AI

26-09-2023
Infosys collaborates with Microsoft for generative AI
IT major Infosys is partnering with Microsoft to enhance enterprise functions with AI-enabled solutions across multiple industries, according to a release.

Both organisations will bring together their respective artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities -- Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services -- for transitioning to AI from digital, thus driving efficiency and productivity among businesses, the domestic IT firm said.

Infosys Executive Vice President and Global Head – AI and Automation, Application Development & Maintenance - Balakrishna DR said, ''Through our strategic collaboration with Microsoft, we will continue to lead the generative AI revolution, helping businesses amplify human potential and navigate their next towards becoming AI-first enterprises''.

Infosys said it helped a leading financial services company implement an AI-based solution to generate document summaries and provide a semantic search capability using generative AI, resulting in automated organisation of documents, reducing efforts and improving productivity of financial advisors.

Microsoft Corp Chief Partner Officer Nicole Dezen said, ''We're pleased to expand our collaboration with Infosys to deliver innovative solutions, utilising Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services, that will help customers develop new business models and realise new revenue streams. By harnessing the power of generative AI, Infosys will help customers accelerate growth and innovation''.

