Iran says it puts imaging satellite successfully into orbit amid tensions with West

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 27-09-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 13:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran claimed on Wednesday that it has successfully put an imaging satellite into space.

The state-run IRNA news agency, quoting the country's communication minister, said the Noor-3 satellite had been put in an orbit 450 kilometres (280 miles) above the Earth's surface.

There was no immediate acknowledgment from Western officials of the launch or of the satellite being put into orbit. Iran has had a series of failed launches in recent years.

