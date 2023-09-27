Bridge: Indian men dominate; women, mixed teams disappoint

Left Menu

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 27-09-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 19:28 IST
The Indian men's team produced a dominant effort, winning all their three round-robin group stage matches in the bridge competition here on Wednesday.

India began the day with a victory over Philippines (18.04-1.96), and followed it up with wins over Singapore (10.97-9.03) and Bangladesh (10.66-9.34). India is currently ranked second behind Japan with 51.67 points, having played 42 boards.

However, the Indian women's team failed to impress, winning just one of the three meetings on the day.

While they lost to Thailand (7.84-12.16) and Chinese Taipei (20-0), the women's side notched up a win over South Korea (11.87-8.13).

After the three games, Indian women are ranked seventh, with 19.71 points after 42 boards.

In the mixed team event, India lost two matches and won as many. India started with a bye in the opening contest, but in the second match they defeated Hong Kong (3.28-16.72).

In their next match, they overcame South Korea (17.19-2.81), but could not go past Philippines (7.56-12.44) in the day's last match.

In the mixed event, India is ranked fifth with 40.03 points after 42 boards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

