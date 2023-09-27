US will work with partners on Karabakh international monitoring mission

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said it will work with allies and partners in coming days on an international monitoring mission after Azerbaijan took back control of Nagorno-Karabakh in a lightning offensive last week.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that while Russia has at times facilitated negotiations, which has been helpful, its role in the past week has not been productive.

