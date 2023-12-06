5G fastest-growing subscription type in Sub-Saharan Africa; to reach 180 million by 2029

5G subscriptions in Sub-Saharan Africa are expected to reach 180 million by the end of 2029, up from 11 million in 2023, according to the November 2023 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report.

The report projects that total mobile subscriptions will grow at 3 percent annually from 940 million in 2023 to 1.1 billion in 2029, with 5G accounting for 16 percent of total connections in 2029.

According to the report, 4G will be the primary driver for new subscriptions up to the year 2028. By the end of 2029, 4G subscriptions will account for nearly half of all mobile subscriptions

Positive economic outlook and forward-thinking regulatory measures for building out network coverage are the key drivers behind the growth in the region.

Hossam Kandeel, Vice President and Head of Global Customer Unit MTN and Customer Unit MTN Africa at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said, "In the latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, it is found that Sub-Saharan Africa is poised to remain the region with the highest growth in total mobile data traffic in the forecast period. This growth will be driven by the expansion of 4G network coverage across the continent and the increasing affordability of data and smartphones. We are committed to the digitalization journey in Sub-Saharan Africa, hand-in-hand with our partners."