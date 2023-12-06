Left Menu

Saudi Arabia's public debt forecast to reach 26% of GDP in 2024-finance ministry

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-12-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 19:55 IST
Saudi Arabia's public debt forecast to reach 26% of GDP in 2024-finance ministry
Saudi Arabia's public debt is forecast to reach 1.103 trillion riyals ($294.09 billion), or 25.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, according to figures released by the finance ministry on Wednesday, up from an estimated 1.024 trillion riyals in 2023.

Economic growth in the G20 member and the Arab world's biggest economy, is forecast to rebound to 4.4% next year from an estimated 0.03% in 2023, the finance ministry said.

($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

