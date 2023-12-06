421 new officers join Odisha Civil Service

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday called the newly recruited state civil services officers as agents of transformation for a new Odisha and asked them to dedicate towards the betterment and welfare of people. Patnaik said this while addressing the 'Nijukti Parba' programme for the newly recruited Odisha Civil Services officers. As many as 421 officers joined the OCS cadre on the day, the appointment letters of which were distributed by the chief minister.

Noting that people are at the centre of the democratic system, Patnaik said, ''Your every thought and action should be directed towards the betterment and welfare of the people of Odisha.'' ''You are not just civil servants, but the real agents of transformation for a new Odisha, an empowered Odisha,'' Patnaik said, adding that the state government has been focusing on recruitment drives for the youth.

Noting that most of the departments have been following regular calendar to fill up their vacancies, the chief minister said as many as 1,269 civil service officers have been recruited in the last five years.

While welcoming the officers, the chief minister said, ''Your journey has just begun, work hard, stay committed.'' ''I expect nothing less than your absolute best,'' he said suggesting the newly recruited officers to follow 5T (team work, technology, transparency, timely completion of projects leading to transformation) principles and ''Mo Sarkar'' (My government) programme.

The chief minister also launched the Quarter Management System 2.0 developed by CMGI (Centre for Modernizing Government Initiative ) as an initiative of the general administration department under 5T Principle. This will be a complete faceless end-to-end online quarter management solution for all stakeholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)