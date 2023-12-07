X to start hiring engineers in Japan, CEO says
Social media platform X will start hiring engineers in Japan, chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post on Thursday.
Nikkei earlier reported X would start hiring engineers in 2024 and establish an app development team to develop functions and advertising products for the Japanese market.
