Majority of Indians likely to increase app usage: Cisco survey

Consumers are likely to use more applications and digital services this holiday season than before, as a Cisco survey cited that 85 per cent of Indians surveyed expect to increase app usage with a spotlight on banking, gaming and entertainment apps.

About 88 per cent of the Indian respondents expect to use entertainment apps to stream movies, TV shows, sports and music, it said, divulging the key findings from Cisco AppDynamics Seasonal Shopping Pulse Survey.

The report surveyed 12,000 respondents in various countries, including the US, UK, UAE, Germany and India to trace the anticipated usage of applications and digital services during the Christmas and holiday period.

About 72 per cent of the Indian respondents expect to use connected devices (such as Alexa, and smart home), while 60 per cent chose gaming apps.

''84 per cent chose tools for connecting with friends and family (social media, video calls),'' a release said.

While 75 per cent will use retail apps to buy last-minute gifts or the final ingredients for their holiday recipes, a similar proportion will utilise banking and insurance apps to make last-minute payments and transfers, it added.

''78 per cent will use news and information-based apps, 88 per cent will make use of food delivery services - for a well-earned takeaway,'' it pointed out.

Citing the other key takeaways, it said 72 per cent will use government services apps, whereas 81 per cent opted to use utility apps (broadband, water, gas, electric).

Interestingly, in the responses to potential holiday application failure scenarios, the survey found that 56 per cent will find it harder to enjoy themselves as much as they otherwise would have.

''88 per cent agree applications and digital services are now important in having an enjoyable holiday / Christmas,'' it said. The recent research from Cisco revealed that consumers will be using more applications and digital services this holiday season than ever before, with 63 per cent believing digital services are important to have an enjoyable holiday, globally. ''Whether it is streaming movies and music, connecting with friends and family, keeping up to date with news, or managing finances, consumers will be relying on a huge number of applications as they celebrate,'' it said.

