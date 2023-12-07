OxygenOS 14 stable update rolling out to OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus has started rolling out stable OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, to the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Nord 3 units in India. This update will be initially released directly to Close Beta and Open Beta program participants and then will be gradually pushed to more users.

Before upgrading to this build, make sure the battery level is above 30%, and a minimum of 5GB of storage space is available on your OnePlus device. Head over to your phone's Settings > About device > tap up to date > tap icon on the top right > beta program > follow the steps to apply and check for updates.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Pantanal Service

Adds Aqua Dynamics, a way of interacting with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.

Smart efficiency

Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.

Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.

Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Cross-device connectivity

Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.

Security and privacy

Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization

Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps and the smoothness of animations.

Adds support for app-specific refresh rates to improve user experience.

Aquamorphic Design

Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

User Care