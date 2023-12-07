Left Menu

OxygenOS 14 stable update rolling out to OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Nord 3

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:47 IST
OxygenOS 14 stable update rolling out to OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Nord 3
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • India

OnePlus has started rolling out stable OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, to the OnePlus 11R and OnePlus Nord 3 units in India. This update will be initially released directly to Close Beta and Open Beta program participants and then will be gradually pushed to more users.

Before upgrading to this build, make sure the battery level is above 30%, and a minimum of 5GB of storage space is available on your OnePlus device. Head over to your phone's Settings > About device > tap up to date > tap icon on the top right > beta program > follow the steps to apply and check for updates.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Pantanal Service

  • Adds Aqua Dynamics, a way of interacting with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.

Smart efficiency

  • Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.
  • Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.
  • Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.

Cross-device connectivity

  • Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations. 

Security and privacy

  • Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.

Performance optimization

  • Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps and the smoothness of animations.
  • Adds support for app-specific refresh rates to improve user experience.

Aquamorphic Design

  • Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.

User Care

  • Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023