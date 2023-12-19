Indonesia's Varnion taps Nokia to modernize broadband network

Varnion Technology Semesta (Varnion) has selected Nokia to modernize its broadband network. The Indonesian Internet Service Provider is upgrading its local area network infrastructure from switch-based to PON-based (Passive Optical Network), which will enable it to leverage automation and network insights, offering improved management, flexibility, scalability and reliability.

Commenting on this partnership, Sang Xulei, Head of Network Infrastructure Reginal Business Center at Nokia Asia Pacific, said, "Our industry-leading solutions are helping ISPs, such as Varnion, in ensuring an enhanced end-user experience while future-proofing their networks. Quality fiber-based fixed broadband services are crucial as our reliance on broadband-based services continues to expand for both professional and personal tasks. We are excited to collaborate with Varnion for this initiative and look forward to forging a long-term partnership with them."

The multi-year deal will see Nokia supplying its solution including Nokia Altiplano Access Controller, Lightspan MF, and Lightspan DF fiber platforms to transform the broadband experience for Varnion's customers including more than 300 hotel chains, tourism centers, shopping malls and entertainment centers.

Additionally, Nokia's advanced solution will also be used to provide capacity for 200,000 homes passed in Jabodetabek, Java and Bali.

The Nokia Altiplano Access Controller automates the network life-cycle management and enables service providers to easily manage the entire access network for greater operational efficiencies.

Built upon the Nokia Quillion chipset, the Lightspan MF and DF fiber platforms are designed specifically for next-generation fiber-based broadband networks, enhancing capabilities and optimizing performance.

Overall, Varnion’s customers across Indonesia will be able to enjoy a smarter, more reliable and agile broadband network for an overall improved experience.

"We decided to replace the existing solution with Nokia's solution to futureproof our network infrastructure and to enhance the best-in-class broadband experience for our customers. Nokia's Altiplano platform will empower us to delight our customers by delivering a more reliable and improved experience. We eagerly anticipate working with Nokia on this crucial project," said Alexander Budiman, CEO at Varnion Technology Semesta.