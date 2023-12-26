HomeLane Announces the Launch of Two DOOWUP Stores in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India HomeLane, a prominent name in home interior solutions, is set to expand its presence in Hyderabad with the launch of two new DOOWUP stores. Closely followed by the store launches in Jamshedpur and Kolkata last week, these openings mark a significant step in DOOWUP's ongoing expansion across India.

The two stores, strategically located in Gachibowli and Chanda Nagar, Hyderabad, will offer a range of modern and functional home interior solutions, tailored to meet the diverse needs of the city's residents. Each store is designed to provide an engaging and efficient shopping experience for customers seeking quality and style for their homes.

Subodh Jain, Vice President at HomeLane, commented on the expansion, ''The launch of these two stores in Hyderabad is a testament to HomeLane's commitment to bringing accessible and quality home interior solutions to more customers. Hyderabad, with its fast-growing urban landscape, is an ideal location for DOOWUP's expansion. We are excited to serve the city's residents with our unique offerings.'' The DOOWUP stores by HomeLane are expected to become a go-to destination for those looking to enhance their living spaces with trendy and affordable interior designs. With these new stores, HomeLane continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the home interior sector.

About DOOWUP by HomeLane DOOWUP by HomeLane represents a revolutionary approach in home interior and decor, blending contemporary design with practical functionality. As an innovative extension of HomeLane, renowned for personalized home interiors, DOOWUP is dedicated to transforming living spaces into unique reflections of individual personality and style. Committed to customer-centric design, DOOWUP by HomeLane stands at the forefront of interior design innovation, ensuring every home is not just aesthetically pleasing but also a true embodiment of the owner's vision and lifestyle.

