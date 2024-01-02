Ukraine's Zelenskiy vows response after Russia's latest strike

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed a response after the latest Russian air strike on Ukraine on Tuesday, saying "Russia will answer for every life taken away".

Zelenskiy said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app that Russia launched almost a hundred missiles of various types in its latest attack.

"At least 70 missiles were shot down. Almost 60 of them are in the Kyiv region. Kharkiv was also hit hard ..."

