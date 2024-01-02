Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy vows response after Russia's latest strike

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed a response after the latest Russian air strike on Ukraine on Tuesday, saying "Russia will answer for every life taken away". Zelenskiy said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app that Russia launched almost a hundred missiles of various types in its latest attack. "At least 70 missiles were shot down.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 15:47 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy vows response after Russia's latest strike
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ZelenskyyUa)
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed a response after the latest Russian air strike on Ukraine on Tuesday, saying "Russia will answer for every life taken away".

Zelenskiy said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app that Russia launched almost a hundred missiles of various types in its latest attack.

"At least 70 missiles were shot down. Almost 60 of them are in the Kyiv region. Kharkiv was also hit hard ..."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024