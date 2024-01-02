Ukraine's Zelenskiy vows response after Russia's latest strike
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed a response after the latest Russian air strike on Ukraine on Tuesday, saying "Russia will answer for every life taken away". Zelenskiy said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app that Russia launched almost a hundred missiles of various types in its latest attack. "At least 70 missiles were shot down.
Updated: 02-01-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 15:47 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
