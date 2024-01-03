Left Menu

Domain trouble downs website of Turkey's popular marketplace

"Due to a technical problem with the domain name service provider, our platform is currently inaccessible," the company said on Instagram early on Wednesday, adding it was seeking a solution as soon as possible. The website remained inaccessible at 5.20 p.m. It is the country's largest advertising and shopping website for real-estate, automobiles, electronics, job postings and other items and services.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-01-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 20:22 IST
The website of Sahibinden.com, Turkey's main online classified ads company, was down on Wednesday over what the company called trouble with its domain provider. "Due to a technical problem with the domain name service provider, our platform is currently inaccessible," the company said on Instagram early on Wednesday, adding it was seeking a solution as soon as possible.

The website remained inaccessible at 5.20 p.m. (1420 GMT). It is the country's largest advertising and shopping website for real-estate, automobiles, electronics, job postings and other items and services.

