Domain trouble downs website of Turkey's popular marketplace

The website of Sahibinden.com, Turkey's main online classified ads company, was down on Wednesday over what the company called trouble with its domain provider. "Due to a technical problem with the domain name service provider, our platform is currently inaccessible," the company said on Instagram early on Wednesday, adding it was seeking a solution as soon as possible.

The website remained inaccessible at 5.20 p.m. (1420 GMT). It is the country's largest advertising and shopping website for real-estate, automobiles, electronics, job postings and other items and services.

