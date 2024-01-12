MobiKwik partners with Adani One to offer exclusive discounts in travel

IPO-bound fintech firm MobiKwik on Friday said it has partnered with Adani Group's travel booking app Adani One to offer exclusive deals on flight tickets and duty-free products.

The company claimed that it will offer discounts on flight bookings and on duty-free products with the MobiKwik Wallet. ''We are excited to share our new partnership with the Adani One app, bringing together the ease of effortless payments and a seamless travel booking experience. Our goal is to elevate the customer experience as people gear to travel.

''India's youthful explorers are known for their spontaneity, and we are dedicated to ensuring that financial constraints never hinder anyone's plans,'' MobiKwik co-founder and CEO Bipin Preet Singh said. The company said that there will be a discount of Rs 500 on flight bookings on Adani One and a flat discount of Rs 250 at duty-free via Adani One when payment is made with MobiKwik Wallet. ''We are happy to be partnering with MobiKwik as we integrate its easy finance solutions into our super app. Our collective goal is to leverage technology to make travel bookings and global brands more accessible and affordable across India,'' a spokesperson from Adani One said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)